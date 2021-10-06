SC directs probe into collusion of Tihar officials with ex-Unitech promoters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered immediate suspension and a full-fledged probe against some Tihar jail officials, identified by Commissioner of Delhi Police for allowing ex-Unitech promoters Sanjay Chandra and Ajay Chandra to indulge in alleged illegal activities inside the high-security prison.

The hearing also witnessed heated exchanges between the bench and senior advocate Vikas Singh appearing for the Chandras as the counsel contended that the court should not pass any order which it would repent later.

As the Delhi police said that a criminal case has been lodged against the jail officials under the Prevention of Corruption Act, a bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and M R Shah, said in view of a report by the Delhi police chief, prima facie it appeared jail officials have connived with the accused.

On August 26, the court had earlier ordered the shifting of the Chandra brothers, arrested in a money laundering case involving Unitech company, to separate jails in Mumbai.

The report by Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana sought permission for a criminal investigation against named and unnamed persons.

Taking consideration of the matter, the bench said, "We direct those officials of Tihar jail, who were prima facie found to be complicit, will be suspended for the time being till the pendency of proceedings”.

Appearing for Chandra brothers, Singh asked the court to provide them access to the forensic auditor Grant Thornton report, which was necessary for defending themselves.

"I don't want the court to repent later on that it did not take timely action. I am sure the court has nothing personal against the Chandras. I should have been given the report," he said.

Singh also asked, "How many companies will this court run? Amrapali you are running, Unitech you are running, Supertech you are running. You have arrested my father, my wife, arrest my children also. Put us all behind bars. At least let me defend Grant Thornton report."

His arguments irked the bench, which objected to the allegations and the language against the court.

"What is this language? What is this repent later on? Is this the way of addressing the court," the bench asked, adding it did not expect such allegations from him.

The bench finally declined his request saying the underlying materials which formed part of the investigation cannot be provided at this stage under the law.

