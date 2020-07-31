SC directs states to explain steps for registration, employment of migrant workers

The Supreme Court on Friday directed all the states and Union Territories to explain within three weeks steps taken for registration of migrant workers, utilising their skills and giving them employment on return to their native places, following outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in March.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, R Subhash Reddy and M R Shah noted that none of the states and Union Territories has filed any affidavit giving details of the compliance of the direction, issued on June 9.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

The apex court had then passed its orders in Suo Motu matter related to the problems and miseries of migrant labourers.

"The states are required to bring on record the mode and manner in which records of migrant labourers who have reached their native places are being maintained with their skill, nature of employment and other details," the bench said.

The court also asked all states and UTs to file affidavits, responding to steps taken with regard to implementation of Inter-State Migrant Workmen (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1979, Construction Workers (Regulation of Employment and Conditions of Service) Act, 1996 and Unorganized workers' Social Security Act, 2008, within a period of three months.

In its response, the Maharashtra government has informed the court that about 5,84,219 workers have been enrolled under Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maan Dhan Yojana.

The Bihar government, for its part, said registration of all migrant workers coming to the state was being done on the migrant portal app on their arrival at their respective Blocks or Block quarantine camps.

Senior advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi made submissions on the issue of food security, health insurance for migrant labourers, the presumption of work and relaxation on the insistence on registration. The court said all these issues would be considered after four weeks on filing of detailed response by the states.