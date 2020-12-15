SC directs states to provide Rs 2000 per month to children of care institutions

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed all states to provide Rs 2,000 a month for the education of each child who was in a child care institution (CCI) and now been restored to his or her family during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice L Nageswara Rao said that the state governments should provide necessary infrastructure, including books and stationery, to CCIs for the online classes of children living there on the basis of a recommendation from district child protection units, within 30 days.

The court said that states should ensure that the required number of teachers are made available to teach children in CCIs.

Hearing a Suo Motu case, the bench, also comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and Ajay Rastogi, was told that 2,27,518 children were in CCIs when the Covid-19 pandemic started and 1,45,788 have been restored with their families or guardians.

It said that states would pay Rs 2,000 per month for their education and this amount has to be given at the recommendation of the district child protection unit, keeping in mind the financial position of the children's families.

Noting the importance and the need for providing education to those who have been restored with their families, the bench directed that district child protection units shall coordinate and oversee the progress made in the matter.

The apex court also directed that child protection units would inform the district legal services authority about the progress made regarding the issue of facilities for children in CCIs.

