SC directs states to submit information on welfare schemes for elderly

The court was hearing a plea seeking setting up of old age homes with basic healthcare facilities across the country

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 06 2022, 15:22 ist
  • updated: Oct 06 2022, 15:35 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Reuters photo

The Supreme Court has directed all States and Union Territories to submit information on welfare schemes for the elderly with respect to pension, old age homes in each district and level of geriatric care.

A bench of Justices Anirudhha Bose and Sudhanshu Dhulia said the report of the States shall also disclose the present status as regards implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

"We direct that schemes operating for the welfare of the elderly with respect of (i) pension for the elderly, (ii) old age homes in each district and (iii) level of geriatric care ought to be produced before us.

"Let the respective States and Union Territories furnish the information on their existing schemes on the aforesaid three heads to the advocate-on-record of the Union of India. After collecting information from all the respective States and the Union Territories within a period of two months, a revised status report shall be filed one month thereafter by the Union of India," the bench said.

The apex court will take up the matter for hearing in January, 2023.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by former Union Law Minister Ashwani Kumar seeking setting up of old age homes with basic healthcare facilities across the country.

He had also sought effective implementation of the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act, 2007.

Kumar, in his PIL, had said there was a large number of aged people which has been increasing, with most of them living in poverty, without any roof over their heads or proper clothes and food.

