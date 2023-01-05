SC directs UP DG-Prisons to apprise about steps taken to release convicts on remission

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Uttar Pradesh director general of prisons to file an affidavit in his personal capacity giving details about the steps taken so far to grant benefit of remission to convicts in the state.

Issuing a slew of directions, a bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud asked the state to provide the information as to how many convicts, who are eligible for premature release, are there in each district.

“How many cases have been considered for premature release since the judgment of this case...,” said the bench which also comprised Justice P S Narasimha.

The top court also sought the details of pending cases of remission with state authorities and the time period by when these matters will be considered.

While issuing a notice to the Uttar Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, the bench ordered that the director general of prisons will have to file his personal affidavit giving the requisite information within a period of three weeks.

The court also appointed lawyer Rishi Malhotra as an amicus curiae (friend of court) to assist it.

Earlier, the top court, in a judgment, had issued several directions having an impact on remission of nearly 500 convicts undergoing life imprisonment in Uttar Pradesh.

The verdict had said all the cases of premature release of life convicts will be considered according to an August 2018 policy of the state.

It had added that there was no requirement for the convict to submit an application for premature release, and their cases will be considered automatically by jail authorities.

The verdict had said that the district legal services authorities should take necessary steps for the release of eligible convicts, and in cases where reports have been submitted, authorities concerned should deal with it within a month.

It had said that the premature release for all eligible life convicts should be considered within a period of four months.