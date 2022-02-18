SC directs UP government to refund money recovered from anti-CAA protestors

The Supreme Court on Friday directed Uttar Pradesh administration to refund crores of rupees recovered from anti-CAA protestors in view of proceedings initiated in 2019.

The move to seize properties of people involved in the December 2019 protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) comes after the Supreme Court pointed out last week that the state may have overreached itself.

The anti-CAA protests turned violent at some places in December 2019. Some protestors allegedly vandalised and torched public property in many cities, including Lucknow.

The state government issued notices to recover the cost of properties damaged, relying on the Allahabad high court's 2011 judgment in Mohammad Shujauddin versus State of UP case.

