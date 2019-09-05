SC dismisses anticipatory bail plea by P Chidambaram

The Supreme Court on Thursday dismissed a plea for anticipatory bail moved by former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram, saying there were allegations of laundering of the proceeds of crime, which must be investigated by the Enforcement Directorate with sufficient freedom.

“In our view, the grant of anticipatory bail, particularly in economic offences would definitely hamper the effective investigation. With regard to materials collected, it is not a fit case for exercise of discretion to grant anticipatory bail,” a bench of Justices R Banumathi and A S Bopanna said.

The court declined to interfere with the Delhi High Court's judgement of August 20, that dismissed his plea for pre-arrest bail in the case lodged by the ED in May 2017 in relation to the FIPB clearance for Rs 305 crore granted in 2007.

It said the privilege of the pre-arrest bail should be granted only in exceptional cases by exercising judicial discretion on the nature and gravity of the accusation, possibility of the accused fleeing justice and other factors.

It also rejected a plea by Chidambaram's counsel senior advocates Kapil Sibal and A M Singhvi that the court should not look at documents furnished in sealed envelopes by the investigating agency.

The court held it can receive the materials to satisfy its conscience that the investigation was proceeding along the right lines.

The court was also not impressed with their contention that the investigating agency must be directed to produce the questions put to him and the answers given during his interrogation to discard the argument that he was non-cooperative and evasive.

It termed the contention as “far-fetched and does not merit acceptance”.

With regard to Chidambaram's plea for safeguarding his personal liberty and to protect him from humiliation and unnecessary police custody, the bench said, a balance must be established between the right of the accused and larger societal interest.