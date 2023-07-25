SC junks BRS MP's plea on petition over criminal cases

SC dismisses BRS MP's plea against election petition for non-disclosure of criminal cases

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 25 2023, 21:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2023, 21:57 ist
A view of the Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court said that even though the right to vote has yet not been recognised as a fundamental right, the voter’s right to know about the full background of a candidate - evolved through court decisions - is an additional dimension "to the rich tapestry of our constitutional jurisprudence".

The top court rejected a plea by BRS MP from Zahirabad constituency Bhimrao Basanthrao Patil against the Telangana High Court's judgement which dismissed his plea against a petition, challenging his 2019 election. Congress candidate K Madan Mohan Rao filed the election petition for non-disclosure of full details about the criminal cases by Patil.

A bench of Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Aravind Kumar said the right to vote, based on an informed choice, is a crucial component of the essence of democracy. 

"This right is precious and was the result of a long and arduous fight for freedom, for Swaraj, where the citizen has an inalienable right to exercise her or his right to franchise. This finds articulation in Article 326 of the Constitution," the bench said.

The court also said democracy has been held to be a part of one of the essential features of the Constitution. "Yet, somewhat paradoxically, the right to vote has not been recognised as a Fundamental Right yet; it was termed as a 'mere' statutory right."

The bench pointed out that a plain look at the election petition reveals that apart from allegations pertaining to non-disclosure of criminal cases pending against the appellant, or cases where he was convicted, other averments and allegations have been made regarding non-compliance with stipulations regarding information dissemination and the manner of dissemination through publication in newspapers, the font size, the concerned newspapers’ reach amongst the populace, etc. 

"The alleged non-compliance with statutory and Election Commission mandated regulations, and their legal effect, cannot be examined in what are essentially summary proceedings. Even if the allegations regarding non-disclosure of cases where the appellant has been arrayed as an accused, are ultimately true, the effect of such allegations (in the context of provisions of law and the non-disclosure of all other particulars mandated by the Election Symbols orders) has to be considered after a full trial," the bench said.

