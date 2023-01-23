SC dismisses CBI’s plea against bail granted to former Maharashtra minister Anil Deshmukh

The Supreme Court Monday declined to entertain a plea by CBI against bail granted by the Bombay High Court to former Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh in a corruption case related to a collection of a monthly sum of Rs 100 crore from bar owners and illegal gratification in police transfers and postings.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices V Ramasubramanian and J B Pardiwala said the court would not interfere with the Bombay High Court's order.

It also noted that Deshmukh has been granted bail in the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) case in connection with the same set of transactions. On October 11, 2022, the top court declined to entertain the plea against bail in the PMLA case.

In its plea, the CBI contended the High Court failed to consider that socio-economic offences needed to be viewed differently and that the accused still holds considerable clout in the state.

Deshmukh was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in November 2021 after several rounds of questioning and about six months after the registration of a money laundering case against him for obtaining illegal gratification from bar owners in Mumbai when he was in office as the minister. The ED's action had come after the CBI lodged an FIR against him in April 2021.

It was alleged that Deshmukh had received illegal gratification of approximately Rs 4.7 crore in cash from various orchestra bar owners between December 2020 and February 2021 through the now-dismissed Mumbai police assistant inspector Sachin Waze.

Former Mumbai Police commissioner Param Bir Singh had also accused Deshmukh of demanding a monthly sum of Rs 100 crore from bars and restaurants in Mumbai.