SC dismisses Karnataka judge's plea against elevation of junior as HC judge

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by a principal district and sessions judge for quashing the Presidential order of April 30, appointing a "junior" as additional judge of the Karnataka High Court.

Just minutes before swearing in of five judges at the High Court in Bengaluru, a bench of Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose took up the matter through virtual court system.

The court, however, declined to consider the petition by Master RKGMM Mahaswamiji, saying it cannot entertain a plea filed at the last moment.

The bench also told his counsel Sanjay M Nuli that the court normally would not interfere with the Presidential orders on judges appointment.

On April 30, the Law Ministry issued the notification, appointing judicial officers Shivashankar Amarannavar, Smt M Ganeshaiah Uma, Vedavyasachar Srishananda, Hanchate Sanjeevkumar, and Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai as additional judges for a period of two years.

In his writ petition filed on Saturday, Mahaswamiji contended the order passed to elevate Padmaraj Nemachandra Desai from district judiciary as additional judge of the HC was "arbitrary, unconstitutional, unlawful and in total disregard of existing binding executive instructions".

His petition filed by advocate Sanjay M Nuli claimed his name was ignored and not taken into consideration for promotion or elevation, along with his batch mates. He also submitted that his service record from the date of his appointment on February 25, 2008 to December, 2018 was clear from any adverse remarks.

Except Desai, four other officers who were elevated, are either batch mates or senior to the petitioner, he claimed.