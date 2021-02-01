SC dismisses NIA's plea against bail for accused in case of chopping professor's palm

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by the NIA against the Kerala High Court's order granting bail to a man, who, along with PFI members, was accused of chopping a professor's right palm off, for setting a question they considered blasphemous in 2010 BCom examinations.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice N V Ramana rejected NIA's contention about statutory bar under Section 43D(5) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act in granting bail to such an accused.

"The presence of statutory restriction per se does not oust the ability of constitutional courts to grant bail on grounds of violation of Part III (fundamental rights) of the Constitution," the court said.

It took note of the fact that accused, K A Najeed, has been in jail for more than five years and there were 276 witnesses to be examined in the trial against him.

"We are conscious of the fact that the charges against him are grave and a serious threat to societal harmony. Had it been a case at the threshold, we would have outrightly turned down his prayer," the bench, also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose, said.

However, keeping in mind the length of the period spent by him in custody and the unlikelihood of the trial being completed anytime soon, the High Court appears to have been left with no other option except to grant bail, the bench said.

The court said that indeed, both the restrictions under a statute as well as the powers exercisable under constitutional jurisdiction can be well harmonised. The rigours of such provisions will meltdown where there is no likelihood of trial being completed within a reasonable time and the period of incarceration already undergone has exceeded a substantial part of the prescribed sentence, the bench added.

"Such an approach would safeguard against the possibility of provisions like Section 43D (5) of UAPA being used as the sole metric for denial of bail or for wholesale breach of constitutional right to speedy trial," the court said.

The court also noted charges have been framed against the accused only on November 27, 2020.

Najeed had absconded after the incident on July 4, 2010, and could be arrested only in 2015. His trial was split. The co-accused were already convicted and awarded a sentence, ranging between two and eight years’ of rigorous imprisonment.

"It also deserves mention that if found guilty, the respondent too would receive a sentence within the same ballpark. Given that two-third of such incarceration is already complete, it appears that the respondent has already paid heavily for his acts of fleeing from justice," the bench said.