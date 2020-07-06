SC dismisses PIL against its Registry and imposes Rs 100 cost

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition filed by an advocate against its Registry for allegedly giving preference to cases filed by influential lawyers, law firms and touts.

It also imposed Rs 100 cost on petitioner Reepak Kansal as a "token to remind of his responsibility towards noble profession" as he filed his plea in a hurry.

A bench of Justices Arun Mishra and S Abdul Nazeer rued that it has become a widespread practice to blame the Registry for no good reasons and this tendency was spreading in various high courts.

In such situation, when the pandemic is going on, baseless and reckless allegations are made against the Registry of this court, which is part and parcel of the judicial system, the court said.

The petitioner cited three petitions which were not listed by the Registry. The court, however, found there was no inordinate delay in listing the matters, filed by him earlier, in view of the defects.

It said petitioner Kansal made a "careless conduct" and filed the petition in "undue haste".

The bench pointed out many petitions are filed with defects which are not cured for years together. A large number of such cases were listed in the recent past before the court for removal of defects.

Reminding the "worthy lawyers" that they are the part of the judicial system; they are officers of the court and are a class apart in the society, the bench said Registry is part and parcel of the system which has to work in tandem and mutual reverence.

The bench said it expected the Registry to work efficiently and effectively. At the same time, the lawyers were also to remove the defects effectively and not to unnecessarily cast aspersions on the system.

The court asked the petitioner advocate to be more careful and live up to the dignity of the profession.