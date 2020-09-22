SC dismisses plea against order denying bail to large number of prisoners in Maharashtra

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea against a decision by the High-powered Committee (HPC) of the Maharashtra government, excluding a large number of people arrested or convicted under the special laws for release on bail or parole, amid ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian said, "the categorisation in our view cannot be considered as unreasonable" and the "exclusion made has a reasonable basis and cannot be termed arbitrary".

The court rejected a petition filed by activist Medha Patkar and NGO, National Alliance for People's Movement and Patkar, against the Bombay HC's August 5 order which upheld the decision on classification of prisoners for temporary parole as well as interim bail.

In its judgement, the court said, "All that the HPC has denied is the benefit of seeking interim bail in view of the Covid-19 situation and no other legal right has been denied."

"Such of those persons charged or convicted under the special laws... cannot treat the pandemic as fortuitous circumstance to secure bail to which they were otherwise not entitled to in law by claiming equal treatment," the bench, also comprising Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, said.

On March 23, acting Suo Motu, the top court took judicial notice of the necessity of maintaining social distancing in the prisons in the light of Covid-19 and directed the states to constitute a High-Powered Committee so as to release the prisoners on interim bail or emergency parole.

The panel in Maharashtra decided that those who are accused or convicted of offences punishable with imprisonment of seven years or less shall be released on interim bail or emergency parole. However, it said the directions would not apply to the prisoners who are accused of or convicted for offences under the Special Acts like MCOCA, PMLA, NDPS, UAPA etc or the serious economic offences.

The court noted as on July 24, 2020, 10338 prisoners were released on interim bail or parole and presently 26,279 prisoners are in prison.

Temporary prisons have been set up in 36 locations and about 2597 prisoners have been shifted over there and more will be sent there to avoid overcrowding.

The court said the HPC may modify its guidelines if the measures were not sufficient to deal with the situation.

"In circumstances where there is any individuous discrimination amongst the prisoners in same category and similarly placed, it would be open for the competent court to examine the same to that limited extent when grievance is raised by the person who is denied the benefit if he/she is entitled to such benefit," the bench said.

The petitioners led by advocates S B Talekar, P B Suresh and Vipin Nair, submitted that 10 people, including four prison staff, have died due to Covid-19, and about 2,500 people are affected over there.