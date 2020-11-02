SC dismisses plea against Rahul Gandhi's election from Wayanad

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea against the election of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi from Wayanad parliamentary constituency.
A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian rejected a plea by Kerala solar scam case accused Saritha Nair, as no counsel was present on her behalf, despite calling the matter twice.
"Even on the second call, no one was connected through video conferencing. The special leave petition is dismissed for non-prosecution," the bench recorded in its order.
She challenged the October 31, 2019 order of the Kerala High Court, rejecting her election petitions for Wayanad and Ernakulam Parliamentary constituencies.
Her nomination papers were rejected in view of her conviction and sentencing two cases related to solar scam in Kerala.
The top court had earlier on June 10 adjourned the matter to November 2 on request by Nair's counsel.
