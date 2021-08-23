SC dismisses plea by Congress MLA Srinivasmurthy against bail to 'architects' of Bengaluru violence

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea by Congress MLA of Pulikeshinagar Constituency R Akhanda Srinivasmurthy, against bail to accused in the conspiracy behind the riots in East Bengaluru in August, last.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hrishikesh Roy rejected separate petitions by Srinivasmurthy against relief to Yasir Mohammed Hamid, and his brother, former Corporator Abdul Raqueeb Zakir, and former Mayor of Bengaluru Sampath Raj.

After hearing counsel from both sides, the court said it could not reappreciate evidence in bail matters.

The violence on August 12, 2020, claimed the lives of four people and left several injured.

The case related to offences under the IPC, as well as the Karnataka Prevention of Destruction and Loss of Property Act, 1981, and the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.

Around 3,000 to 4,000 people went on a rampage in August last year, setting ablaze the houses of Congress MLA Srinivasmurthy and his sister over an alleged inflammatory social media post by his nephew.

The mob also torched Devara Jeevanahalli (DJ Halli) and Kadugondanahalli (KG Halli) police stations, 57 police vehicles, and about 181 private vehicles, over suspicion that the nephew was present there.