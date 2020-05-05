SC dismisses plea by ex UP DGP to quash FIRs lodged for violating lockdown

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed a plea by former Uttar Pradesh police chief Vikram Singh to quash all the FIRs registered for disobeying orders on lockdown and other petty offences during the Coronavirus crisis.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai asked Singh's counsel senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayana as to why Section 188 (disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant) of the IPC should not be invoked.

"If this should not be invoked, then how can the lockdown be imposed?