SC dismisses plea by scribe against conviction in IAS defamation case

Defamation: SC junks scribe's plea against conviction

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Oct 20 2022, 20:35 ist
  • updated: Oct 20 2022, 20:35 ist

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by journalist Ravi Kumar against his conviction and six months sentence by the Karnataka High Court for publishing a defamatory article against an IAS officer.

A bench of Justices A S Bopanna and Justice P S Narasimha rejected plea by Ravi Kumar, who is the editor, printer, publisher, and reporter of 'Parivala Patrike'.

He challenged the Karnataka High Court order which convicted him and awarded six months sentence for publishing a defamatory article 22 years ago against B A Harish Gowda, retired IAS officer from Karnataka and then Director of the Pre-University Education Department and CET Cell.

In the year 2002, the trial court held Kumar guilty and sentenced him to a year in prison and a fine.

On his appeal, the District and Sessions Court had on October 18, 2004, upheld the conviction and sentence. 

However, in 2013, the High Court set aside the said judgments and remanded the case back to the trial court for further cross-examination of complainant and witnesses. In its fresh judgment on August 30, 2017, the trial court again convicted Kumar and sentenced him to six months imprisonment and fine. 

In the appeal filed by Harish Gowda, the District and Sessions Court enhanced the sentence to nine months.

However, in the judgment delivered in the month of May 2022, the High Court reduced the sentence to six months on the ground that in a private complaint, a complainant cannot seek enhancement of punishment. 

Consequently, the police arrested Kumar to enforce the trial court judgment and sent him to jail to serve six-month imprisonment.

Supreme Court
India News
Karnataka
Karnataka High Court

