SC dismisses plea for clarification on judgement on Shaheen Bagh protests

SC dismisses peal to clarify Shaheen Bagh judgement

The court said the judgement speaks for itself and no clarification is necessary

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 24 2022, 14:12 ist
  • updated: Jan 24 2022, 14:12 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: Reuters photo

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a plea seeking clarification of its judgement of October 7, 2020, which declared that public roads can't be blocked indefinitely passed with regard to the Shaheen Bagh protests organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh refused to entertain the application, saying the judgement speaks for itself and no clarification is necessary.

During the hearing, as Advocate on Record Mansoor Ali sought a short adjournment on the ground that the arguing counsel was unwell, the bench said the judgement had already been passed and the application filed was not maintainable.

"The issue is over, why is it listed? What's the clarification sought I don't understand. There's no clarification required. The whole issue is over. Sorry. No clarification of a judgement. The judgement speaks for itself. Dismissed," the bench said.

Acting on the petition by advocate Amit Sahni, the top court, in its judgement, had held that public roads and spaces can't be occupied in an indefinite manner for protests, causing inconvenience to the people, and such demonstrations must be organised at designated places only.

Supreme Court
Shaheen Bagh
India News
Judiciary

