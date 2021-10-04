SC dismisses plea seeking cancellation of NEET undergraduate exam

SC dismisses plea to scrap NEET undergraduate exam

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 04 2021, 15:01 ist
  • updated: Oct 04 2021, 15:01 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court Monday refused to entertain a plea seeking cancellation of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, undergraduate, (NEET UG) held on September 12, 2021 on the ground that the examination was not conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

The apex court dismissed the plea saying that cancellation of the exam cannot be at the cost of lakhs of students.

A bench headed by Justice L Nageswara Rao, which stopped short of imposing Rs 5 lakh cost, noted that the petitioner seeks setting aside the NEET-UG Exam and directing the National Testing Agency to conduct the exam afresh.

The basis is that CBI has registered 3 FIR's wherein it has stated that there has been impersonation of the candidates, the apex court noted.

"What kind of writs are filed under Article 32? Lakhs of people have taken these exams? When people come to you (advocate), don't you say that these will be dismissed with cost? You now want to cancel the entire exam? You argue, we'll deal with this at length and we'll deal with you specially," the bench also comprising Justice B R Gavai said.

Advocate Ninad Dogra, appearing for the petitioner, submitted that CBI has registered three FIRs and examination papers were leaked on WhatsApp.

The top court was hearing a plea filed by a 20-year-old petitioner Saloni seeking cancellation of the NEET UG exam held on September 12, 2021, citing alleged malpractices and conducting the exam afresh. 

 

NEET
Supreme Court

