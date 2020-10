The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea seeking direction to remove Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led government from Maharashtra and impose President's Rule in the state.

Supreme Court dismisses a plea seeking direction to remove Uddhav Thackeray-led government from Maharashtra and impose President's Rule there pic.twitter.com/5Sc2840t5v — ANI (@ANI) October 16, 2020

More to follow...