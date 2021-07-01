SC dismisses review plea on judgement depriving states' power to declare OBCs

The Supreme Court has dismissed a plea by the Centre to reconsider the May 5 judgement which deprived states of their power to declare OBCs for the purpose of reservation in jobs and education. The top court had then conferred the President with the sole power to identify a community as backward.

While quashing the Maratha quota, a five-judge bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan had on May 5 upheld the validity of 102nd Amendment, giving constitutional rights to National Commission for Backward Classes. The court had also declared that states do not have the power to prepare lists for socially and educationally backward classes.

The Union government was aggrieved with the interpretation of 102nd Constitutional Amendment Act, which had granted constitutional status to the NCBC.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment filed a review petition against the judgement.

After considering the matter in a chamber as per rules, a five-judge bench presided over by Justice Bhushan said, "We do not find any sufficient ground to entertain this review petition."

In its order of June 28, the bench also pointed out the grounds taken in the review petition have already been dealt in the judgement of May 5.

The other judges on the bench were Justices L Nageswara Rao, S Abdul Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat.

With this, the Centre is left with the option of filing a curative petition.

In its judgement on May 5, the court had struck down the Maharashtra Socially and Educationally Backward Classes (SEBC) Act, 2018, for having breached the 50% cap fixed by a nine-judge bench in 1992.

