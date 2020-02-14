SC dismisses Vinay Sharma's plea in Nirbhaya case

SC dismisses Vinay Sharma's plea challenging mercy plea rejection in Nirbhaya case

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Feb 14 2020, 14:19pm ist
  • updated: Feb 14 2020, 14:19pm ist
Supreme Court of India. (PTI Photo)

Supreme Court has dismissed the petition of death-row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma challenging the rejection of the mercy petition by President Kovind in the Nirbhaya gand rape and murder case. 

The apex court also said in its order that the medical reports said that Vinay is psychologically fit and his medical condition is stable.

The apex court dismissed his petition after finding it devoid of merit.

More to follow...

