SC dismisses Vinay Sharma's plea challenging mercy plea rejection in Nirbhaya case

Supreme Court has dismissed the petition of death-row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma challenging the rejection of the mercy petition by President Kovind in the Nirbhaya gand rape and murder case.

The apex court also said in its order that the medical reports said that Vinay is psychologically fit and his medical condition is stable.

The apex court dismissed his petition after finding it devoid of merit.

2012 Delhi gang-rape case: Supreme Court dismisses the petition of death-row convict Vinay Kumar Sharma challenging the rejection of the mercy petition by President Kovind. pic.twitter.com/0z32vdc9ib — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2020

