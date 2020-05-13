SC dispenses with lawyers' coats and gowns due to COVID-19

The Supreme Court on Wednesday dispensed with the practice of wearing coats and gowns for lawyers during hearings of cases conducted through video conferencing due to the medical emergency out of COVID-19 situation.

The court considered the situation, arising out of current COVID-19 pandemic and allowed advocates to appear in white shirts, salwar kameez and sarees.

A circular was issued in this regard by Secretary-General Sanjeev S Kalgaonkar.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

It stated: Considering the medical advice, as a precautionary measure to contain spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) infection under the prevailing conditions, the Competent Authority has been pleased to direct that the advocates may wear “plain white-shirt, white-salwar-kameez or white saree, with a plain-white neckband” during the hearings before the Supreme Court till medical exigencies exist or until further orders."

After the imposition of countrywide lockdown, courts across the country are conducting hearings of extremely urgent matters through video conferencing.

It was earlier seen that the courts in some cases took objections to lawyers appearing in such cases without having been properly dressed up.

On May 5, a lawyer was found wearing 'baniyan' (vest) during a hearing through video conferencing before the Rajasthan High Court.

The HC then adjourned the matter and reminded him of decorum of the court and provision of the Advocates Act of wearing proper uniform in pleading a case.