SC expresses displeasure over Central Vista Project

The court told the Centre that no construction, demolition or felling of trees shall take place at the Central Vista Project

Ashish Tripathi,
  • Dec 07 2020, 11:06 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2020, 12:23 ist
The Supreme Court on Monday expressed its displeasure over the Union government's move to go ahead with the Central Vista Project even when the matter related to it were pending consideration before it.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, for his part, assured the court that there would not be any construction or felling of trees at Lutyen's Delhi, till the judgement was pronounced.

A bench presided over by Justice A M Khanwilkar recorded statement by Mehta and clarified that the authorities would be free to undertake other formal processes without altering the site in any manner.

The foundation stone laying ceremony is scheduled on December 10.

Taking the matter suo motu, the court said the government should have acted in a prudent manner. There should be deference and there should not be any construction. 

On November 5, the court had reserved its judgement on a batch of pleas alleging that there is an illegal change in land use for the project. The pleas also challenged a notification issued by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) on December 21, 2019, regarding changes in land use for the redevelopment. 

The Rs 20,000-crore Central Vista project is proposed to construct new Parliament and buildings for ministries here. The Centre had earlier defended the project, and pointed out there would be no destruction or dismantling of any heritage structure or cutting of existing trees for the construction of new Parliament and central secretariat buildings.

