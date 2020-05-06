SC extends period of limitation due to COVID-19 situation

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended periods of limitation, prescribed for filing of cases under the Arbitration and Conciliation Act and the Negotiable Instruments Act from March 15, 2020 till further orders, in view of difficulties arising out of COVID-19 pandemic.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices Deepak Gupta and Hrishikesh Roy passed the order to ensure that lawyers and litigants do not have to come physically to file such proceedings in respective Courts or Tribunal across the country including this court.

The top court has firstly on March 23, 2020 passed such an order in Suo Motu, while taking into consideration the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic and resultant difficulties being faced by the lawyers and litigants.

A period of limitation has been prescribed under the general law of limitation or under special laws for filing appeals.

The court had then used its extraordinary power under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice and directed for communicating its directions to all High Courts registrar generals.