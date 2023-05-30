SC miffed at trend to seek bail by challenging PMLA

SC flays 'very disturbing' trend of seeking bail under guise of challenge to PMLA

Mehta submitted that there is a trend, first challenge law’s constitutionality and then get a no coercive action order, which is an anticipatory bail

Ashish Tripathi
Ashish Tripathi, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • May 30 2023, 22:39 ist
  • updated: May 30 2023, 22:40 ist
The Supreme Court of India. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Supreme Court on Tuesday frowned upon the "very disturbing" methodology adopted by the accused in which they challenge validity of the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in order to get protection from summons or apply for bail.

A vacation bench of Justices Bela M Trivedi and Prashant Kumar Mishra said such petitions against PMLA, in the process seeking consequential reliefs, amounts to bypassing other forums available to the petitioners.

Citing the Vijay Madanlal judgement, the bench said that despite this, a trend is prevalent that petitions filed are filed under Article 32 of the Constitution challenging the Constitutional validity of some sections and provisions of the PMLA, which has been decided, and then seek consequential relief.

Read | Moment politicians stop using religion in politics, hate speeches will go away: Supreme Court

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, representing the Enforcement Directorate (ED), vehemently objected to the maintainability of such pleas and requested the court to record some observations in the order against such petitions.

Mehta submitted that there is a trend, first challenge law’s constitutionality and then get a no coercive action order, which is an anticipatory bail.

"People are being approached that instead of asking for anticipatory bail challenge the vires of the legislation,” he said.

Additional Solicitor General S V Raju, also representing the ED, agreed with Mehta’s submission.

The law officers made these submissions after senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing one of the petitioners, sought court’s permission to withdraw the plea with liberty to approach the high court for bail in the liquor scam case in Chhattisgarh, investigated by the ED.

