SC frames guidelines on payment of maintenance in matrimonial matters

The Supreme Court on Wednesday framed comprehensive guidelines on payment of maintenance in matrimonial matters, holding that the amount would be paid from date of filing applications and the courts can adjust the money, directed to be paid in previous proceedings.

In order to ensure uniformity and consistency in deciding such cases, a bench of Justices Indu Malhotra and R Subhash Reddy passed its directions under Article 142 of the Constitution to do complete justice.

"Where successive claims for maintenance are made by a party under different statutes, the court would consider an adjustment or set-off, of the amount awarded in the previous proceedings, while determining whether any further amount is to be awarded in the subsequent proceeding," the bench said.

The top court noted that there were different statutes like the Criminal Procedure Code, the Special Marriage Act, the Hindu Marriage Act, the Hindu Adoption and Maintenance Act, and the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, for grant of maintenance, if any person having sufficient means neglected, or refused to maintain his wife, children, parents.

However, in spite of time frames being prescribed by various statutes in a vast majority of cases, the applications are not disposed of within the time frame prescribed, the court noted.

"To overcome the issue of overlapping jurisdiction, and avoid conflicting orders being passed in different proceedings, it has become necessary to issue directions, so that there is uniformity in the practice followed by the Family courts, District courts, Magistrate courts throughout the country," the bench said.

The court said it would be mandatory for the applicant to disclose the previous proceedings and the orders passed earlier, in the subsequent proceedings.

The bench also made it mandatory for filing of affidavit of disclosure of assets and liabilities by both parties in all maintenance proceedings, including pending proceedings before the concerned Family court, District court, Magistrates court throughout the country. For the purpose, it also prepared a proforma for it.

Senior advocates Anitha Shenoy and Gopal Sankaranaryanan were appointed as amici curiae in the case, arising out of a special leave petition filed by husband, Rajnesh against the directions to payment to maintenance to his wife and a son.