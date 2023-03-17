SC gives 3 more weeks for states to file responses on anti-conversion laws

The Supreme Court Friday extended the time by three weeks for the states like Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh among others to file their response to pleas challenging the validity anti-conversion laws passed by them.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala also declined to stay the law passed by Himachal Pradesh in this regard.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted that the court had last time directed the states to file a reply, but none of them so far filed it.

Senior advocate Chander Uday Singh, however, submitted that Rajasthan has filed a reply. He also pointed out there are nine separate petitions in the matter.

The bench then said each state can file one common response for other petitions.

The court extended the time for filing a counter affidavit by three weeks. The court also allowed the petitioners to file a rejoinder two weeks after.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave, appearing for a petitioner, contended these are questions of law involved in the matter. He also asked the court to look into cases of a missionary hospital, which has been "rendered useless due to charges to unlawful conversion".

Singh, for his part, referred processions being taken in Maharashtra against love jihad etc to pressurise the people. Mehta, however, denied the charges.

Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind, along with others has challenged the validity of laws passed by Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and others to check religious conversions specially for marriage.