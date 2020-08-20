SC gives Bhushan time to rethink statement in contempt case

The Supreme Court on Thursday gave advocate Prashant Bhushan two-three days to reconsider his statement, even as he maintained that he stood by his Tweets which were bona fide opinions, expressed to discharge his duty as a citizen.

Taking up the hearing on quantum of sentence for criminal contempt, a bench of Justices Arun Mishra, B R Gavai and Krishna Murari told the counsel, "If you do not balance (between freedom of speech and expression and dignity of the judiciary) your comments, you will destroy the institution."



"We do not punish for contempt so easily. Balancing has to be there, a restraint has to be there. There is a Lakshman rekha for everything. Why should you cross the rekha," the bench told the counsel.

The court asked Bhushan if he would like to think over his statement. "We would like to give you time. Later on, there should not be a complaint that no time was given," the bench said.

To this, Bhushan, who was present during the virtual court hearing, said, "My Tweets were out of a bona fide attempt to discharge my duty as a citizen. I would have been failing in my duty if I did not speak up at this juncture of history. I submit to any penalty which the court may inflict. It would be contemptuous on my part to offer an apology".

Maintaining that his statement was "well-considered and well thought of", Bhushan said he would welcome the court's offer but it was very unlikely that he would change his statement.

"We will give you two-three days time. Think over it. We should not give verdict right now," the bench said, as it allowed senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan to complete his arguments on quantum of sentence.

During the hearing, Attorney General K K Venugopal asked the court not to punish Bhushan. He said five sitting judges have said the democracy has failed and several former judges have also spoken about corruption in the judiciary.

"We will have to consider if his statement is defence or aggravation," the bench said.

The court also said it could not consider A-G's proposal unless Bhushan did not rethink his statement.

The court also asked him to consider the entire gamut of statement before taking a stand.

In his statement, Bhushan paraphrased Mahatma Gandhi, "I do not ask for mercy. I do not appeal to magnanimity. I am here, therefore, to cheerfully submit to any penalty that can lawfully be inflicted upon me for what the court has determined to be an offence, and what appears to me to be the highest duty of a citizen."