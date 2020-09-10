SC gives Centre, RBI 2 weeks to decide on interest on loan during moratorium

The Supreme Court on Thursday gavethe Union government and the RBI two weeks to decide upon the issue of charging interest on interest accrued on loan during moratorium, introduced due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The government, for its part, assured to take a holistic view of the matter, considering the plight of every sector.

A three-judge bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan asked the government to consider the relief sought by not only the individual borrowers but by different sectors.

"Take concrete decision with clarity so that the case is not adjourned now. All accounts can't be treated as adversarial," the bench told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

The law officer submitted that the government at the highest level was considering all issues in this batch of cases and appropriate decision will be taken within a period of two weeks with regard to issues which have arisen and the manner and benefits of different sectors.

During the hearing, senior advocates Kapil Sibal, Rajeev Dutta and others pointed out that the banks were debiting interest on interest and credit rating was being downgraded which may be adverse effect on various account holders.

Senior advocate Harish Salve, appearing for Indian Banks Association, said the industry was going through downturn due to Covid-19.

"All banking structure works in compound interest. Banks give and receive compound interest. Business has been brought to standstill, and cash flow was zero in lockdown," he said.

Sibal contended this is not a normal situation. The finance minister herself said that this is a force majeure situation.

The court said it would continue its interim order, passed on September 3, restraining banks from declaring those accounts as non performing assets which were not declared so till August 31.

It decided to consider the PIL filed by Gajendra Sharma and others on September 28.