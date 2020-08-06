SC gives time to find missing documents in Vijay Mallya's case

The Supreme Court on Thursday deferred considering a review petition filed by fugitive industrialist Vijay Mallya against his conviction in a contempt case in 2017, to August 20.

A bench of Justices U U Lalit and Ashok Bhushan found that some replies to the application filed in the matter were not available in the case records. As lawyers sought time to put it on records, the court adjourned the matter.

In June, this year, the court sought an explanation from its own registry on why a review petition filed by Mallya against his conviction in a contempt case in 2017, was not listed for consideration in the last three years.

It has directed the officials to furnish all the details including names of the people who had dealt with the file concerning the review petition for last three years.

On May 9, 2017, the court had held beleaguered promoter of Kingfisher Airlines guilty of contempt of court for transferring 40 million USD to his children's accounts despite an order against transferring his assets.

Mallya, who evaded law enforcement authorities here and stayed at the United Kingdom, has suffered setbacks after the court over there allowed for his extradition. His return, however, is still uncertain due to undisclosed legal issues.