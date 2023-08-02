M Sivasankar gets interim medical bail in PMLA case

SC grants 2-month interim medical bail to M Sivasankar, ex-secy of Kerala CM, in LIFE Mission case

This is a developing story

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 02 2023, 11:52 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2023, 12:02 ist
Supreme Court. Credit: PTI Photo

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted two months interim medical bail to M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

Sivasankar is an accused in the LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion Financial Empowerment) Mission money-laundering case.

More to follow...

Kerala
Pinarayi Vijayan
India News
Enforcement Directorate
Supreme Court

