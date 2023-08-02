SC grants 2-month interim medical bail to M Sivasankar, ex-secy of Kerala CM, in LIFE Mission case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted two months interim medical bail to M Sivasankar, former principal secretary to Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.
Sivasankar is an accused in the LIFE (Livelihood Inclusion Financial Empowerment) Mission money-laundering case.
More to follow...
