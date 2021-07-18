SC grants bail to ex-DGM of Manipal group in third case of defalcation of funds

The Supreme Court has granted bail to Sandeep Gururaj, former deputy general manager of Manipal Education group in a third case related to defalcation of company accounts by Rs 1.74 crore.

He was also accused in a case related to siphoning off Rs 75 crore from the company in a case lodged with Cubbon Park police station in Bengaluru.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and Hemant Gupta ordered that the accused should be enlarged on bail as the charge sheet has already been filed and his different accounts stood attached.

The court also noted Gururaj had already been granted bail in the case related to defalcation of Rs 75 crore by the order of January 18, 2021. In the second FIR, the Karnataka High Court stayed the proceedings.

"This is a third case in which the allegation of the complainant is that Rs 1.74 crores has been obtained from him by cheque for the purchase of a land which turns out to be a government land," the bench said.

"We have also taken note of the fact that the different accounts of the appellant are attached and thus, there are no further funds to be attached. As to what ultimately would be the funds available to satisfy different claims cannot be said in the present proceedings," the bench added.

In a separate order, the top court also ordered protection from arrest to the wife of Gururaj in a case lodged on February 29, 2020, related to a transaction of 2016-17.

The proceedings were initiated against Gururaj and others on a complaint by Vatheswaran S, CEO of the company alleging diversion of huge funds through shell companies created abroad.

