SC grants bail to Karnataka BJP leader in murder case

The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to A Balachandra Bhat, BJP district secretary of Udupi, arrested on June 8, 2021, for allegedly abetting the killing of one Uday Kumar Ganiga of Yadamogge village, who was knocked down by a car and clubbed to death.

A bench of Justices M R Shah and Krishna Murari allowed an appeal by Bhat against the Karnataka High Court's order of June 21, 2022.

Senior advocate Devdatt Kamat and Nishanth Patil, appearing for the petitioner, contended that he has been framed in a completely false case with absolutely no connection to him.

The wife of the deceased who lodged an FIR gave different versions and clearly stated that he was not at the spot of the crime in her second statement under Section 161, Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

No nexus has been shown between him and other accused, including Gram Panchayat Chairman Pranesh Yadiyal, arrested in the case, they said, adding the call details records revealed that the petitioner was not present at the scene of the crime and had no contact with the accused.

They claimed the entire case is motivated by political ends as the

petitioner belonged to one political party and the deceased to another.

The plea also said the investigation has been completed with the filing of the charge sheet in the case and thus, he was no more required to be kept under custody.

According to the police, the deceased, an agriculturalist, was done to death as he allegedly insulted the accused when he approached them with a request for drilling a borewell.