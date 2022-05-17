SC grants interim bail to Jitender Tyagi in hate speech case

The Supreme Court on Tuesday granted interim bail to Jitender Narayan Tyagi, formerly known as Wasim Rizwi, for three months on the condition that he would not indulge in hate speech or give a statement to any media.

A bench presided over by Ajay Rastogi asked senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for Tyagi to impress upon the petitioner not to indulge in hate speeches, as harmony has to be maintained in society. The state government counsel submitted that the petitioner suffered from some cardiac problem and could be released on bail only if he mended his ways and assured not to make any provocative speeches.

On May 12, the top court had expressed its displeasure over alleged hate speeches being made through religious programmes, saying they were spoiling the whole atmosphere and need to be sensitised to live peacefully.

Tyagi was arrested on January 13 this year in the Haridwar Dharma Sansad case.

The court had then issued notice to the Uttarakhand government against the High Court's March 8 judgment declining bail to Tyagi, former chairman of UP Shia Waqf Board.

The bench noted the submission that the accused has been in jail for about four months in the FIR for offences that entailed a maximum sentence of three years.