SC grants pre-arrest bail to actor in porn film case

The Supreme Court on Wednesday granted protection from arrest to actor Gehana Vasisth in connection with the porn film case which saw several arrests, including that of Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty's husband Raj Kundra.

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and B R Gavai allowed the actor's plea against the Bombay High Court's order which dismissed her petition for anticipatory bail in the third FIR lodged in the matter.

The court, however, ordered Vasisth alias Vandana Ravindra Tiwari to co-operate in the investigation.

Advocate Ajit Wagh, appearing for the actor, contended that she was sought to be arrested in the third FIR, lodged in July, though she has already been in custody for 133 days in the first two FIRs lodged in the case.

However, the prosecution sought her custody again claiming a pornography racket had to be unearthed.

Three FIRs were filed against Vasisth for making pornographic content and uploading them on certain OTT platforms. She has secured bail in the two FIRs.

The counsel also pointed out the main accused was already on bail in the case. The court issued notice to the Maharashtra government on her petition.

"In the meantime, the petitioner be not arrested but shall cooperate with the investigation," the court ordered.

The Bombay High Court had on September 7 rejected the anticipatory bail plea filed by Vasisth in the FIR registered under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including outraging modesty of woman, and sale of obscene material.

The police claimed Vasisth, who was allegedly the director of porn films, lured women with money to act in "obscene film videos", which were uploaded on a mobile application.

Businessman Raj Kundra, who is also an accused in another FIR filed in connection with the porn film case, has been released from jail after a Mumbai court granted him bail.

