SC grants time to Tripura, Assam to file reply to plea against CAA

The Supreme Court on Monday asked Tripura and Assam to file their response to a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Citizenship Amendment Act, 2019.

The top court fixed the matter for hearing on December 6.

A bench of Chief Justice U U Lalit and Justices S Ravindra Bhat and Bela M Trivedi granted time to Solicitor General Tushar Mehta for filing responses on behalf of Tripura and Assam in the matter.

The court also named advocates Pallavi Pratap and Kanu Aggrawal as nodal counsel for making a common compilation of documents to facilitate smooth hearings in the matters arising out of more than 200 petitions.

The petitioners had claimed the amended statute violated principles of equality and secularism enshrined in the Constitution. The law has evoked massive protests across the country.

During the hearing, the court asked the counsel representing the parties to file written submissions of not more than three-page and indicate the time required for arguments.

Earlier, the Centre defended the validity of the 2019 Act, claiming it does not encourage illegal migration since it is a “focused law” which grants citizenship only to members of six specified communities who came to India on or before December 31, 2014.

It is a benign piece of legislation which seeks to provide relaxation, in the nature of an amnesty, to specific communities from the specified countries with a clear cut-off date, the Centre said.

In January 2020, the court issued a notice to the Centre but refused to stay the law.

The amended law sought to grant citizenship to non-Muslim migrants belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, and Parsi communities who came to the country from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.