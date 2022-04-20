SC halts demolition drive in Jahangirpuri by passing status quo, to hear matter on Thursday

The Supreme Court on Wednesday halted the demolition drive, against illegal structures including houses, that started in riot-hit Jahangirpuri area of north-west Delhi, by ordering status quo in the matter.

A bench of Chief Justice N V Ramana and Justices Krishna Murari and Hima Kohli passed the direction on an urgent mentioning made by senior advocates Dushyant Dave and Kapil Sibal.

As it was pointed out that the demolition drive continued for more than an hour after the order, the bench directed its registry around 12.15 pm to immediately communicate to North Delhi Municipal Corporation Mayor, Commissioner and Delhi police commissioner.

At the start of the proceedings, Dave said the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has started completely unconstitutional, unauthorised and illegal action in launching the demolition drive, as five to 15 days notice is required before such a decision.

"We direct status quo till further orders. We will list the matter on Thursday," the bench said.

Senior advocate Sibal also mentioned the plea filed by Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind questioning validity of such a demolition launched after riots in several BJP-ruled states including Madhya Pradesh's Khargone. "This is related to all India ramifications," he said.

The court agreed to list the matter too on Thursday.

According to the Supreme Court's website, the matter would be heard by a bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai on Thursday.

Delhi's Jahangirpuri area witnessed heavy stone-pelting and clashes during the Hanuman Jayanti procession on April 16 and subsequently on April 18.

Heavy police and para military personnel were deployed in the area after the BJP-ruled municipal body decided to launch the demolition drive.

Earlier, the Delhi High Court also decided to hear a similar plea against the removal of "illegal" structure but it shelved the move after it was pointed out that the top court had already stepped in to stop the demolition work and put the matter for hearing on Thursday.

