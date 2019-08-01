SC hints at transferring all Unnao cases from UP

The Supreme Court on Thursday indicated to transfer the trials in the Unnao rape case, involving BJP MLA, as well as the subsequent accident case, leading to death of two aunts of the victim and critical injuries to her and lawyer, outside the state of Uttar Pradesh.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices Deepak Gupta and Aniruddha Bose asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to present the progress report of the investigation and other details before the court.

The court said it would take up the matters in chambers.

"We would like a responsible CBI officer to come here with investigation and progress report to show what has been revealed and has transpired so far," the CJI told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, even before the matter listed on board could be taken up.

Moments after, Mehta told the court that he has interacted with the CBI director and he said all case records may not be possible to be produced today itself.

The bench then told him to ensure CBI chief got all requisite instructions so that the court would be apprised of the status of probe.

The court also indicated that it would transfer the cases outside the state of Uttar Pradesh.

On Wednesday, the court had sought an explanation from Secretary General as to why the victim's letter sent to the Supreme Court, apprehending threat to life, was not put up for consideration before the Chief Justice of India.

CJI Ranjan Gogoi had also taken an exception to media reports stating that nothing was done on the letter received on July 17 in the SC registry.

Senior advocate V Giri, the amicus curiae in a Suo Motu case on rising rape incidents against the children, had then mentioned the matter.

On Sunday, the car in which the 19-year old rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by an over speeding truck in Rae Bareli, killing the two family members and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

Following the huge uproar, the Uttar Pradesh registered a case of murder against Kuldeep Singh Sengar, the BJP MLA from UP's Bangermau. The four time MLA who was accused of raping the victim, has been in jail since April, last year.

Subsequently, the CBI, which investigated the rape case, has been recommended by the state government to take up deaths in road accident as well.