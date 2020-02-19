SC interlocutors meet Shaheen Bagh protesters

The Supreme Court-appointed interlocutors on Wednesday visited Shaheen Bagh to initiate talks with the anti-CAA protesters on court's suggestion to shift the agitation to an alternate site where traffic is not blocked.

Lawyers Sanjay Hegde and Sadhana Ramachandran as well as former bureaucrat Wajahat Habibullah went to Shaheen Bagh to speak to the women but were told that they would clear the site once Citizenship Amendment Act is repealed.

Ramachandran told the protesters that the Supreme Court has upheld their right to protest but other citizens also have their rights and those should also be maintained.

The Supreme Court earlier this week observed that the blockade of the road at Shaheen Bagh was "troubling" and suggested the protesters go to another site while upholding their right to protest.

"We want to find a solution to the problem together. We will listen to everyone," Ramachandran said.

While Ramachandran said all the points raised by the protesters will be put forward before the Supreme Court, Hegde explained in detail the court order to them.