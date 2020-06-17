SC issues notice to Centre on NGO's plea for national plan to deal with COVID-19

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Centre on a plea for a well-thought-out national plan to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and utilise the PM Cares fund for the national disaster.

A bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan, Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M R Shah sought a response within two weeks from the Union government to the PIL filed by the NGO 'Centre for Public Interest Litigation' through advocate Prashant Bhushan.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the issuing of notice, which in turn was strongly opposed by senior advocate Dushyant Dave for the petitioner.

The NGO contended there cannot be continuous arbitrariness in the decision-making process regarding the management of the COVID-19 pandemic, putting a disproportionate burden on the poor and other marginal sections of the society.

The petitioner also sought a direction for the Union government to utilise transfer of all contributions made to the PM-Cares Fund to the National Disaster Relief Fund for the purpose of providing assistance in the fight against coronavirus.

The petitioner also demanded laying down minimum standards of relief, under Section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, to be provided to persons affected by the virus, as well as by the resulting national lockdown.

The petitioner submitted a national plan needs to be prepared after due consultation with the state governments and experts, recommending ex gratia assistance for the kith and kin of those who lost lives not just because of the COVID-19 infection but also as a result of the harsh lockdown restrictions.