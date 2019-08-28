SC issues notice to Centre on plea against Article 370

The Supreme Court on Wednesday issued notice to the Union government on pleas challenging validity of the August 5 Presidential Order removing the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and a subsequent law dividing the state into two Union Territories.

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S A Bobde and S Abdul Nazeer sought a response from the Union government on the petitions filed by sitting National Conference MPs, among others.

The court ordered for listing of about a dozen petitions before a five-judge Constitution bench for hearing in the first week of October.

The court rejected a plea by Attorney General K K Venugopal and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who contended issuing any notice in the matter would be used to the disadvantage of the country at international forum like the UN. They said it might cause embarrassment to the government.

Senior advocate Raju Ramachandran, appearing for CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, said the Supreme Court of India issuing notice on petitions challenging constitutional validity of a law cannot be taken up as embarrassment to the Union government.

The court, meanwhile, allowed Yechury to visit party colleague and four-time MLA Mohammed Yusuf Tarigami. Yechury filed a habeas corpus petition contending he was not able to meet the MLA and had not heard from him since August 4 and that he was not keeping good health.

The bench, however, told Yechury that his visit would be only for the purpose of meeting the party MLA.

Solicitor General Mehta sought to oppose the plea, saying the MLA was hale and hearty and was a 'Z' category protectee.

"There is a citizen of this country. He wants to meet his colleague, let him go," the bench said.

Similarly, the court allowed a law graduate from Jamia Milia Islamia here to go and visit his family members and parents staying in Anantnag. The court directed the Srinagar police to facilitate his meeting. He was represented by senior advocate Sanjay Hegde.

The court also took up petitions filed by Kashmir Times executive editor Anuradha Bhasin and Congress sympathiser Tehseen Poonawalla for relaxing communication restrictions over there. The court sought a response from the Union government within seven days.

Two National Conference MPs Mohd Akbar Lone and Hasnain Masoodi have filed a writ petition for declaring the August 5 Presidential Order -- which took away special status of Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constutition -- as unconstitutional and inoperative.

A petition was filed by advocate M L Sharma, who was the first to approach the court.

The MPs have also challenged validity of the Jammu and Kashmir (Reorganisation) Act of 2019, which divided the state into the two Union Territories, and sought a direction to declare it “unconstitutional, void, and inoperative” for being “contrary to constitutional scheme”.

Besides, separate petitions were filed by Shah Faesal, former IAS topper and president of J & K People's Movement, and Radha Kumar, former J&K interlocutor, among others.