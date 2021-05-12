SC judge Justice Chandrachud tested positive of Covid-19

Supreme Court judge Justice D Y Chandrachud has tested positive of Covid-19, prompting the top court to cancel its hearing on Thursday in a Suo Motu matter related to ensuring essential supplies during the pandemic.

According to sources, the judge has isolated himself and recovering well.

With this development, an important hearing on Thursday in a Suo Motu case related to the availability of vaccines and essential drugs during the Covid-19 pandemic would not take place.

Justice Chandrachud has headed the bench, which also comprised Justices L Nageswara Rao and S Ravindra Bhat. Earlier also, a few judges of the top court had tested positive for the viral disease.

The top court has been conducted a virtual hearing since March, 2020. However, the staff of the top court's registry continued to physically attend the offices, albeit in a limited capacity, sources said.