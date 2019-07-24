SC judgements translated into 9 regional languages

The judgments of Supreme Court are translated into nine regional languages of the country and uploaded on the court's website, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said on Wednesday.

Prasad also said in Lok Sabha that usage of artificial intelligence in the translation of Supreme Court judgments into regional languages is under contemplation and an artificial intelligence committee has been constituted for it.

"At present, judgments in nine vernacular languages are being translated and uploaded on the website of the Supreme Court of India. The nine languages are: Assamese, Bengali, Hindi, Kannada, Marathi, Odiya, Tamil, Telugu and Urdu," he said during Question Hour.

The translation of judgments relates to cases arising under appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court in relation to following categories: labour matters, Rent Act matters, land acquisition and requisition matters, service matters, compensation matters, criminal matters, family law matters, ordinary civil matters, personal law matters, religious and charitable endowments matters, simple money and mortgage matters, eviction under the Public Premises (Eviction) Act matters, land laws and agriculture tenancies and matters relating to consumer protection, Prasad said.