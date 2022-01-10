SC judges Chandrachud, Bopanna recuse from hearing Krishna water case

A Supreme Court bench of Justices D Y Chandrachud and A S Bopanna on Monday recused from hearing a matter related to distribution of Krishna water dispute between Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka.

As the matter was called, Justice Chandrachud pointed out both him and his fellow judge Justice Bopanna belonged to Maharashtra and Karnataka respectively.

Though counsel, appearing from different states, submitted that they had no objections to the bench taking up the matter, Justice Chandrachud pointed out previously judges Justice A M Khanwilkar and Justice Mohan M Shantanagoudar had opted out due to similar reasons.

"We don't want ourselves to be target of invectives. Day in and day out, we have been hearing cases arising out of our home States but it is better the matter is placed before some other bench," the bench said.

With this, the matter is likely to be placed before the Chief Justice of India for assigning it to some other bench.

A few months ago, Andhra Pradesh alleged that Telangana government has deprived it of its legitimate share of water for drinking and irrigation purposes in an “unconstitutional and illegal” manner.

It further contended that Telangana was refusing to follow decisions taken in the apex council constituted under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganization Act, 2014, directions of Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) constituted under this Act and directions of the Centre.

"In view of no progress on notification of the jurisdiction of KRMB, Telangana by its acts of commission is seriously affecting the water supply to Andhra Pradesh for irrigation and other purposes," it said.

