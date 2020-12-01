SC miffed over man appearing shirtless in virtual hearing

The Supreme Court on Tuesday strongly objected to a shirtless man popping up on the screen for a brief period during a video conference hearing of a case.

A bench presided over by Justice L Nageswara Rao expressed displeasure over the incident.

The court rued that such things were happening even after seven to eight months of virtual hearings, introduced in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

"What is this behaviour," Justice Rao asked as the bench, also comprising Justice Hemant Gupta, was to take up a suo motu case connected with the spread of Covid-19 in child protection homes.

Since March, the top court has been taking up cases virtually. Several incidents had since then occurred wherein lawyers were dressed inappropriately during virtual hearings.

On October 26, in a shocker for Supreme Court Judges, a lawyer had appeared on screen shirtless for a few seconds when the court was hearing a plea in connection with Sudarshan TV programme.

The bench had then termed the incident as "very inappropriate" and asked the counsel to be careful.

Earlier, a woman lawyer had joined the virtual proceedings while wearing a face pack.

In another incident, Justice S K Kaul had to caution a lawyer who appeared in "improper clothes" and was "lounging on the bed" while he went onscreen for the hearing.