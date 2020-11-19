SC modifies HC's 10-year restriction on Tablighi Jamaat members

The Supreme Court has modified a Karnataka High Court order that had imposed a 10-year restriction on nine Tablighi Jamaat members, who attended Nizamuddin Markaz here in March at the initial stage of Covid-19 pandemic, on visiting India.

A bench of Justices S Abdul Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna clarified that if petitioner Toichubek Uulu Bakytbek and eight others applied for visas in future to visit the country that would be considered on their merit, without the condition put in by the high court on October 13.

The top court tweaked the high court's order on a plea by the foreign Tablighi Jamaat members.

During the hearing, it was pointed out that exit permits have been issued and the appellant and eight other similarly situated people would leave for their home countries shortly.