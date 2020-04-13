SC modifies order for free COVID-19 test at private labs

The Supreme Court on Monday modified its April 8 order for free Covid-19 test at private labs, saying such a facility would be available only to the people covered under the 'Ayushman Bharat' or any other scheme.

The court said private labs may continue to charge Rs 4,500 as fees fixed by the ICMR from those who are able to pay.

A bench presided over by Justice Ashok Bhushan agreed to contention by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who submitted that those were capable of making the payment should be allowed to do so.

The court, however, said the government may consider granting benefit of free test to other economically weaker sections, not covered under the scheme. It also ordered that private labs conducting the free test must be reimbursed.

The court's order came as ICMR as well as a doctor, Kaushal Kant Mishra, urged it to modify the previous directions issued on a PIL by advocate Shashank Deo Sudhi.

"The order of April 8 is intended to make testing in private Labs of Covid-19 free for economically weaker sections of the society who were unable to afford the payment of testing fee," the bench said.

"We further clarify that the order never intended to make testing free for those who can afford the payment," the bench added.

In his submission, Mehta said as, on date, 157 government labs and 67 private Labs were conducting Covid-19 test. In government hospitals and labs, it was already free of cost.

He further said as on April 9, 87.28% of tests have been conducted at the government labs and remaining in private labs.

The Indian Council for Medical Research said, in an affidavit, that the Prime Minister Jan Arogya Yojana, popularly known as Ayushman Bharat scheme, covered 10.74 crore families, meaning 50 crore people. A direction has been issued to provide Covid-19 test free of cost to them.

It also 12.72 % people who got tests conducted at private labs were not those who were compelled by the government to go over there. Some individuals may prefer to get tested at private laboratory rather than going to the government hospitals.

The ICMR also pointed out Covid-19 test required a special kits having imported components. It further contended the April 8 order may work "to the detriment of the cause the country is fighting".

The government also said the number of 10,000 to 15,000 of tests conducted everyday could be raised to one lakh per day.