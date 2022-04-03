SC notice to BJP candidate on plea by ex-Karnataka Minister against rejection of his election petition

The Supreme Court has decided to examine a plea by former Karnataka Minister T B Jayachandra against the High Court's order rejecting his election petition on "hyper-technical grounds".

A bench of Justices Sanjay Kishan Kaul and M M Sundresh issued notice to the BJP candidate, C M Rajesh Gowda who defeated the petitioner in the by-election to Sira legislative assembly seat in Tumakuru district in 2020.

Gowda was declared as a returned candidate for having secured 76,564 votes as against the petitioner, a Congress nominee who stood in the second position by 63,150 votes.

Advocate K V Muthu Kumar, on behalf of the petitioner, challenged the validity of the High Court's order of June 18, 2021, which dismissed the election petition raising contention of "electoral malpractices".

The High Court had allowed objections raised on the petition particularly with regard to the limitation period without hearing the plea on merit, he contended.

"The High Court, while deciding an election petition ventured into hyper technicalities by rejecting the extension of time to comply with curable defects raised by the Registry," Jayachandra's plea claimed.

The appellant, who was elected six times to the Karnataka Legislative assembly, four times from Kallambella and two times from Sira constituency, claimed the winning candidate had failed to declare actual assets details and criminal cases pending against him.

