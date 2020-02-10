SC notice to Centre, Delhi police on child's death at Shaheen Bagh

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and the Delhi government in a suo moto matter related to the death of a child who was taken to Shaheen Bagh here on January 30.

"Has the four-month-old child gone there to protest?" a bench presided over by Chief Justice S A Bobde asked angrily as a group of women lawyers claimed children do have a right to protest.

Hundreds of women and children have been holding a sit-in at Shaheen Bagh in South-East Delhi since December 15 in protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Defending the protesters, women lawyers also referred to anti-climate change activist Greta Thunberg. One of them contended that the court should consider abuses faced by children in schools.

One counsel said that children are also taken to 'Jagrata' 'Melas' etc.

"In school, somebody calling you Pakistani is not a subject matter here," CJI said.

"We are not considering CAA, NRC and abuse of children in school here. We have the highest respect for motherhood and peace. Don't make arguments which create heat. Don't disturb it with irrelevant arguments,'' the bench told the women lawyers.

The matter was registered as "In Re To Stop Involvement of Children and Infants in Demonstration and Agitations in view of Death of an Infant on January 30 at Shaheen Bagh, New Delhi".

Notably, a letter was sent to the CJI by a 12-year-old national bravery award winner, Zen Gunaratan Sadavarte, pointing out to the death of the child and seeking direction to stop the involvement of infants in such agitations and demonstrations.

The infant had died on January 30 due to exposure to bitter chill. His parents, Arif Mohammed and Nazia, took him to the demonstration site at Shaheen Bagh where hundreds of women and children had laid siege on a prominent road connecting Delhi to Noida.